Bengaluru, May 8: Today marked the last date of campaigning in the state as Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 as it polls on May 10. Political parties are leaving no stone unturned in upping their game. Being considered a three-cornered battle between Congress, BJP, and JDS, the role of minor parties and independent candidates will significantly impact Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023. The Karnataka Polls 2023 will set the course for the Lok Sabha election that is set to take place next year.

As the voters in Karnataka get ready to exercise their right to vote, we take a look at how to vote, steps to check names in the voter list and download the voter slip. In order to exercise their votes, citizens are advised to check if their names are registered in the voter list. The ECI will issue the voter list ahead of the elections on its official website at eci.gov.in. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: BS Yediyurappa Expresses Confidence of BJP Winning 135 Seats in the State, Says Congress Is ‘Drowning Ship’.

Steps To Check Name in Voter List:

People of Karnataka looking forward to exercising their vote on February 18 must visit the official website of the ECI to check their name(s) in the voter list. Once on the ECI website, enter one's details, including name, age, name of assembly constituency, district, and state, or check one's name by entering EPIC or voter ID number. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Leader DK Shivakumar Appeals Voters To Give Him an Opportunity To Become Chief Minister of the State.

How To Vote:

In order to vote, the voter must visit the polling station on the day of the election. At the polling booth, an official will cross-check the voter's name on the voter list and their ID proof. Post this, another official will ink the voter's finger and hand a slip before taking their signature on a register (Form 17A). After all this, voters can exercise their right to vote by pressing the ballot button for the candidate/party they want to vote for or pressing None of the Above (NOTA).

Steps To Search One’s Polling Booth:

Visit the official website of National Voter's Service Portal at nvsp.in

On the homepage, click on the link 'Know Your' to open the location

A new page will open

Enter using your 'EPIC No' i.e, the voter ID number

Next, click on the 'Search' button

The page will display booth name and details of booth level officer's (BLO)

The campaigning for the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 was a fierce and never-seen-before one. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a 26-km roadshow in Bengaluru for over 8 hours, with lakhs of people on the road to get a glimpse of him. On Sunday, PM Modi held two rallies in Shivamogga rural and Nanjangud, along with a 10-km roadshow in Bengaluru. BJP chief JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah also visited Karnataka on May 7 for roadshows and rallies. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also be campaigning in Karnataka, with Rahul Gandhi joining her for a joint public meeting in Shivaji Nagar.

