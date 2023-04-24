Hubballi, April 24: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will arrive in Karnataka's Belagavi district on April 29 amid intensified campaigning for the May 10 Assembly polls. The BJP has planned mega events in north Karnataka in the wake of its senior Lingayat leaders joining the Congress after they were not given tickets.

"I have requested for another visit to Belagavi with Prime Minister Modi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is visiting Hubballi on Monday evening and will hold a meeting with district office bearers and presidents of mandals. He will guide on strategies to win in Gadag, Dharwad districts," Joshi said. Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: CPI To Back Congress Candidates on 215 Seats.

The Union Minister informed that Modi and Yogi will visit Kudachi town in Belagavi. The district has 18 Assembly seats and the BJP won 13 in the last polls.

In these polls, the party wants to improve its tally in the district. Most importantly, it is strategising to counter the exit of former Chief Minister Laxman Savadi in the region.

Savadi, a leader from Belagavi district, is fighting as Congress candidate from Athani constituency. Talking about the exit of former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar from the BJP, Pralhad Joshi maintained that the party is going to win in the Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency, earlier represented by Shettar.

"The party is going to win with a big majority. There is no effect as such with the exit of Shettar from BJP. We asked him that he is an old player and that he should retire. But, he had gone to play for another team. But, we will win the cup," he added.

Reacting to charges against National General Secretary (Organization) B.L. Santhosh, he said the decision was taken at the higher level. "The Lingayat community is not a weapon for us. Congress party has insulted Lingayats. If Rahul Gandhi has so much love, let him declare that Lingayat community leader would be made Chief Minister." Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi to Hold Road Show in Mangaluru on April 27.

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's statement that he won't allow Operation Lotus to take place, Joshi maintained that BJP is going to achieve majority. "We have made three candidates belonging to Lingayat community Chief Ministers. This time we will decide on leadership after analysing the situation. We will go to elections under the guidance of Chief Minister Bommai," the Union Minister added.

