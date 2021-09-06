Bengaluru, September 6: Counting of votes for three municipal corporation polls in Karnataka’s Hubballi-Dharwad, Kalaburagi and Belagavi are underway. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won 31 seats out of 58 in Belagavi municipal corporation, while the Congress has managed to bag only eight wards so far. The AIMIM bagged only one ward. The saffron party is also leading in Hubballi-Dharwad with victory in 29 wards. The Congress has won 17 seats. Meanwhile, the Congress is ahead in Kalburgi by winning 16 seats, the BJP bagged 13 seats so far. Other parties which are in the fray in these elections are JD(S) and Aam Aadmi Party

Rajani Annaiah has won the bypoll to ward 36 in the Mysuru City Corporation. The elections were held on September 3, 2021. Meanwhile, counting is also underway for Tarikere town municipal council in Chikkamagalur district, Doddaballapur city municipal council in Bangalore Rural, two wards of Bidar City Municipal Council and one ward of Bhadravathi City Municipal Council. Notably, these were the first elections in Karnataka after BS Yediyurappa stepped down as Karnataka Chief Minister last month. Under Bommai's Leadership, BJP Will Again Form Govt in Karnataka: Amit Shah.

According to State Election Commission officials, 300 candidates are in the fray in Kalaburagi for 55 seats, whereas in Hubballi-Dharwad, with 82 wards, 420 are contesting. In Belagavi, with 58 wards, 519 candidates are in the fray. Apart from BJP, Congress, and JD(S), Aam Aadmi Party and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen have fielded their nominees. Karnataka Urban Body Election Results 2021: Congress Wins Bellary Municipal Corporation Polls With 19 Seats, Emerges as Single Largest Party in Bidar Municipal Council.

In Belagavi, Shiv Sena-Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti members have also contested as independents. Security arrangements have been made at the counting centres as well as in the cities amid adherence to the COVID-19 protocol.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 06, 2021 12:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).