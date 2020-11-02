Bihar, November 2: Katihar (Vidhan Sabha constituency) is an assembly constituency in Katihar district in the Indian state of Bihar. The voting in Kaihar constituency will be held on November 7 in the third phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. The term of Bihar assembly will end on November 29. In the 2015 Bihar Assembly election, the Katihar constituency was won by Tarkishore Prasad of BJP, and Bijay Singh of JD (U) was the runner-up.

Polling will begin as usual at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm this time amid the coronavirus pandemic. One hour has been added extra to allow social distancing and avoid overcrowding in polling booths. The last hour has been kept for COVID-19 infected patients so that even they can cast their vote. Kadwa Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

The Bihar assembly elections 2020 is taking place in three phases this time. the dates are October 28, November 3 and November 7. The Bihar election is one of the biggest elections to be held globally during the COVID-19 pandemic. The counting of votes will be held on November 10 and the result will also be declared on the same day.

The contesting candidates for Katihar for Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 are Poonam Devi from Bharat Jago Janta Party, Nationalist Congress Party's Rajesh Gurnani, Dilip Kumar Poddar from Janata Dal (Secular) among others.

Rashtriya Janata Dal got 80 seats in the 2015 Assembly elections, while Janata Dal (United ) managed to win 71 seats. Bharatiya Janata Party won 53 seats and Congress won 27 seats. In 2020 Elections, Congres is contesting on 70 seats. RJD would be fielding its candidates on 144 constituencies, and the Left Front comprising of CPI, CPI(M) and CPI-ML would be fielding their candidates in 29 assembly seats.

