Bihar, November 2: Kadwa (Vidhan Sabha constituency) is an assembly constituency in Katihar district of Bihar. The voting in Kadwa constituency will be held on November 7 in the third phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. Polling will begin as usual at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm this time amid the coronavirus pandemic. The last hour has been kept for COVID-19 infected patients so that even they can cast their vote.

The Bihar assembly elections 2020 is taking place in three phases this time. the dates are October 28, November 3 and November 7. The counting of votes will be held on November 10 and the result will also be declared on the same day. The Bihar election is one of the biggest elections to be held globally during the COVID-19 pandemic. The term of Bihar assembly will end on November 29. Balrampur Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly election, the Kadwa constituency was won by Shakeel Ahmad Khan of INC, and Chander Bhushan Thakur of BJP was the runner-up. The contesting candidates from the constituency for Bihar Assembly Election 2020 are- Pramod Das from Aam Janta Party Rashtriya, Nationalist Congress Party's Nizam, JDU's Suraj Prakash Roy among others.

Nitish Kumar became the chief minister forming an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party. Rashtriya Janata Dal got 80 seats in the 2015 Assembly elections, while Janata Dal (United ) managed to win 71 seats. Bharatiya Janata Party won 53 seats and Congress won 27 seats.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2020 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).