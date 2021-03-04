Thiruvananthapuram , March 4: Ahead of the assembly elections in the state, the Bhartiya Janta Party on Thursday announced its chief ministerial candidate for Kerala. E Sreedharan, popularly known as the 'Metro Man' has been announced as the CM candidate in for the upcoming polls in the southern state by the saffron party, said BJP Kerala president K Surendran. Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: Congress Faces Crisis Ahead of Polls, 4 Leaders in Wayanad Resign.

E Sreedharan, who is credited spearhead the Delhi Metro project, is a retired engineer. 88-year-old Sreedharan had joined the Bhartiya Janta Party last week ahead of the announcement of the election dates in schedule for the legislative assembly polls in Kerala. Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 Dates: Polling on April 6, Results on May 2; Check Full Schedule.

Inspecting the Palarivattom flyover in Kochi, he addressed told the reporters that Thursday would be his last day in DMRC uniform. Sreedharan added that he would file his nomination for the elections only after resigning from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), though will keep supervising the construction.

Kerala, a left stronghold, presently have only one MLA from the BJP in a 140-seat assembly. The elections are due to in the state on April 6, meanwhile the results will be out on May 2. The Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by CPI(M) is currently in power in the state with Pinarayi Vijayan as the Chief Minister.

