Kochi, April 5: Kerala is all set to go to polls on April 6, 2021 with 2.74 crore voters exercising their franchise for Kerala Assembly Elections 2021. The voters will decide the fate of 957 candidates including high-profile leaders and independents in 140 Assembly constituencies across the state. Voting for Kerala Assembly elections 2021 will be held in a single phase on April 6. To check if your name is mentioned in the official voter list, you can visit the official website- ceo.kerala.gov.in. The counting of votes will take place on May 2 along with other poll-bound states including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Union Territory of Puducherry.

The elections for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held amid tight security. Minimum 71 seats are required for a party or a coalition to stake a claim for the formation of the government. People can check online to ascertain if their names have been included in the voter’s list. Meanwhile, individuals who wish to check any details related to their Voter ID card can do so by following the steps outlined below:

How To Check Your Name in Voter List Online Kerala Assembly Elections 2021

People will have to visit the official website of the Election Commission of India - eci.gov.in. On the website, click on 'Search Name in Voter List' on the left side (bottom) of the home page

You will be redirected to a new page - 'National Voters' Service Portal'

You will see two options - Search by details and Search by EPIC No.

You can find your name by selecting any of the two options



Once you click on it, it will take you to electoralsearch.in - the official website of the National Voters' Service Portal.

There, as mentioned above, you can search your name in the voter list by submitting details and by using the EPIC number.

If the individuals' name is enrolled in the voter list, you can take out a print of that page and can use at voter slip. Individuals can also check if their names are mentioned in the official voter list at the official website- ceo.kerala.gov.in.

In Kerala, the total electorate in the state includes 1,32,83,724 male voters, 1,41,62,025 female voters and 290 transgenders, according to Election Commission figures. Since the 1980s, the LDF and UDF have alternatively formed the government with neither able to gain back-to-back victories.

