Lucknow, October 2: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Keshav Prasad Maurya tested positive for coronavirus. In a statement issued on social media, Maurya confirmed that he has contracted the lethal infection and appealed those who recently came in contact with him to undergo COVID-19 tests. Ahmed Patel Tests COVID-19 Positive, Congress Leaders Wish Party Treasurer Speedy Recovery.

Since the disease is contagious, Maurya stressed that those persons who recently met with him must approach their nearest health centres and get themselves tested for the infection.

The Deputy CM, in his tweet, did not mention whether he would be shifted to a designated medical facility or remain under home isolation. Maurya, however, mentioned that he had decided to undergo tests after facing mild symptoms.

Keshav Prasad Maurya Confirms He Tested COVID-19 Positive

कोरोना संक्रमण के प्रारंभिक लक्षण आने के बाद मैंने #कोविड19 टेस्ट करवाया जिसमें आज मेरी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। आप सभी से मेरा निवेदन है कि पिछले कुछ दिनों में जो भी मेरे सम्पर्क में आएं हैं, वो सभी निकटतम स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर जाकर अपनी जाँच करवायें एवं कोविड नियमों का पालन करें। — Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) October 2, 2020

Uttar Pradesh is one of the severely affected states due to COVID-19 in India. The tally of infections in UP crossed 4.06 lakh on Friday, with 3,946 new cases being detected in the past 24 hours.

Two Cabinet Ministers in the UP government have succumbed to coronavirus earlier. On August 2, UP Minister for Technical Education,Kamal Rani Varun (62) had died due to the lethal infection. Former cricketer and State Minister Chetan Chauhan (73) succumbed to coronavirus on August 16.

