New Delhi, October 1: Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Thursday said he has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). In a tweet, Ahmed Patel, who is considered the most trusted aide of Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi, urged all those who can in contact with him to go into isolation. "I have tested positive for Covid19. I request all those who came in close contact with me recently, to self isolate (sic)," Patel tweeted. Venkaiah Naidu Tests Positive For COVID-19; Vice President Advised Home Quarantine.

Several politicians wished Patel a speedy recovery. "Oh very sorry to hear about this. Wish you a full and speedy recovery," Jairam Ramesh, Patel's Rajya Sabha colleague, tweeted. Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also wished a speedy recovery to the Congress veteran. Congress leaders Kumari Shelja, Rukshmanii Kumari and Saptagiri Ulaka prayed for Patel's recovery. India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 63 Lakh Mark With 86,821 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 98,678.

Ahmed Patel Tests COVID-19 Positive:

I have tested positive for Covid19. I request all those who came in close contact with me recently, to self isolate — Ahmed Patel (@ahmedpatel) October 1, 2020

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Pudducherry counterpart V Narayanasamy also wished Patel speedy recovery. Earlier this week, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu tested positive for coronavirus. The Vice-Presidents Secretariat on Tuesday said Naidu (71) has tested positive for COVID-19, but is in good health. Naidu, who is asymptomatic, has been advised home quarantine.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 01, 2020 04:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).