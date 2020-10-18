Patna, October 18: The Kutumba Vidhan Sabha seat will go to polls in the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections 2020. In Kutumba assembly constituency, the electoral fight is between the Congress and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awami Morcha (Secular) or HAM. The seat is currently held by Congress MLA Rajesh Kumar. As per the schedule for the Bihar assembly elections, the Kutumba seat will go to polls on October 28. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: RJD, Congress, Left Declare Candidates on 243 Seats; Check Full List of Names Here.

In Kutumba assembly constituency, Congress's Rajesh Kumar is challenged by HAM candidate Sharwan Bhuiya. While the Congress has the support of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Left Party, the HAM is supported by the Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). For Kutumba assembly seat, the last date of filing nomination papers was October 8. Nominations were scrutinised on October 9. The last date for withdrawal was October 12. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Dates And Schedule: Voting in 3 Phases on October 28, November 3 and 7, Poll Results on Nov 10.

As per the seat-sharing agreement, the BJP is fighting on 121 seats out of the 243 Bihar constituencies while its ally JD(U) is contesting 122 seats. The Nitish Kumar-led party has given some seats to the HAM. Under the seat-sharing agreement of Mahagathbandhan or grand alliance, the RJD is contesting 121 seats, Congress 70 and Left parties have been allotted 29 seats.

The elections for 243 Assembly seats will be held in three phases - for 71 seats on October 28, for 94 seats on November 3, and remaining 78 on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10. According to the IANS-C Voter opinion poll, the ruling JD(U)-BJP combine or the NDA will return to power in Bihar. The JDU-BJP alliance has been predicted to win by the Times Now survey.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 18, 2020 10:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).