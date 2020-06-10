Madhya Pradesh: Audio Clip of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Allegedly Saying 'Central Leadership Ordered Us to Dislodge Kamal Nath Govt' Goes Viral, Congress Slams BJP

Kamal Nath - Shivraj Singh Chauhan (Photo Credits: PTI)

Bhopal, June 10: A political row has erupted in Madhya Pradesh where an audio clip, in which Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan can be heard saying that it was the decision of central leadership to dislodge Congress government in the state, went viral. LatestLY does not vouch for the veracity of the viral audio. Reacting to the audio clip, former CM Kamal Nath tweeted that it confirms that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was involved in toppling the previous Congress government. Migrants Being Charged For Train Tickets, Says Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath.

What's in Viral Audio Clip:

In the audio clip, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan can be heard saying that it was the central leadership of the BJP that decided that the Congress government should be toppled. "It was the decision of central leadership which said that this government should be toppled or else it will ruin everything," Chouhan can be heard saying. He further made it clear that Congress turncoat Jyotiraditya Scindia and his close aide Tulsi Silawat helped the BJP dislodge Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

"Please tell me, whether it was possible to dislodge the government without Jyotiraditya Scindia ji and Tulsi bhai. There was no other way, added Chouhan amid claps from the party workers. I am saying this with complete belief and honesty that neither Scindia nor Silawat cheated Congress party, it was the grand old party which cheated them," Chouhan said. Madhya Pradesh Secretariat Became Hub of 'Dalals' During Cong Rule: Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Kamal Nath, Congress Hit Out at BJP:

In a series of tweets, former CM Kamal Nath said the audio clip has made it clear that the BJP hatched the conspiracy to topple "the government which had people's mandate". "Shivraj ran his government for 15 years lying to people. They taught him a lesson but he continues lying," Kamal Nath tweeted. In another tweet, the Congress leader said his government was giving loan waiver to farmers, jobs to youth and protection to women. "BJP deliberately plotted against the Congress government, he said.

Congress media in-charge Jitu Patwari, speaking to the media, called it "murder of democracy", saying the central government has dislodged a state government and a Chief Minister has accepted it. "We are exploring legal and constitutional option to take this fight further. Shivraj government won’t last more than three-four months," he asserted.

Congress Lashes Out at Shivraj Singh Chouhan, PM Narendra Modi:

देश का दुर्भाग्य है कि- प्रधानमंत्री सरकारें गिरवाता है। — MP Congress (@INCMP) June 10, 2020

शिवराज की सत्ताभूख, मप्र को और कितना शर्मसार करेगी..? — MP Congress (@INCMP) June 10, 2020

Fake Audio, Says BJP

Senior BJP leader Govind Malu claimed the audio clip is fake. "We did not allure their MLAs, their party faced a division under the leadership of senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia," he told a news channel. "The Congress government was dislodged after their party MLAs resigned and it was our duty to form the government," BJP spokesperson Rajnish Agrawal said. Unhappy with Kamal Nath, Scindia had resigned from the Congress and joined the BJP. His exit triggered a spree of resignations by Congress legislators which eventually led to falling of the Kamal Nath government and Chouhan's emergence to power.