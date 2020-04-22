Madhya Pradesh Cabinet: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Allocates Portfolios to Newly Inducted Ministers, Here’s Who Gets What in State Cabinet

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | File Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Bhopal, April 22: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan allocated portfolios to the five new members of his expanded cabinet on Wednesday. Five ministers including Narottam Mishra, Tulsiram Silawat, Kamal Patel, Govind Singh Rajput, Meena Singh took oath as ministers on Tuesday. The state cabinet now has a balance of regional, political and casteist factors. The five ministers in the Madhya Pradesh cabinet who represent different regions and castes.

Of the five ministers, 3 are BJP leaders while two ministers including Tulsi Silawat and Govind Singh Rajput are former Congress MLAs, both considered to be loyalists of Jyotiraditya Scindia, who left the Kamal Nath government in March.

The portfolios that have been allocated to the Ministers are as Follows:

Narottam Mishra allocated Home and Health Department Kamal Patel has been made Agriculture Minister Tulsi Silawat has been given Water Resources Department Govind Singh Rajput has been made Food Processing Minister Meena Singh has been given Tribal Welfare Department

Here's All You Need to Know About the Five New Leaders

Narottam Mishra: He hails from the Gwalior-Chambal region and represents the Brahmin community. He has been elected MLA for the fifth time and has previously been in the Babulal Gaur and pre-election Shivraj cabinets. Tulsiram Silavat: He has been an MLA from Sanware in Indore. Considered as a close aide of Jyotiraditya Scindia, he comes from Malwa region. He is a fourth-term MLA and a representative of the Scheduled Castes. Silavat was the Health Minister in the previous Kamal Nath government. Kamal Patel: He is the popular face of the backward classes and is an MLA from Harda and hails from Nimand region. He has been elected an MLA for the fifth time and has also served in the previous cabinets of Uma Bharti and Shivraj Singh. Govind Singh Rajput: He has been an MLA from Surkhi Assembly constituency in Sagar district. Rajpur hails from Bundelkhand region and was the Transport Minister in the Congress' Kamal Nath government. He is considered pro-Scindia. He has become an MLA for the third time and belongs to the Kshatriya community. Meena Singh: She is the BJP's tribal face and is a legislator from Manpur. She is a fifth-time MLA and belongs to Vindhya and Mahakaushal region. Prior to this, she has been a Minister of State

Chouhan, who earlier served as the state's Chief Minister between 2003 and 2018, was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on March 23 following the collapse of the Congress government led by Kamal Nath. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the formation of the cabinet was postponed.