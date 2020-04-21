Madhya Pradesh Cabinet: 5 Ministers Take Oath in Shivraj Singh Chouhan Cabinet Amid Lockdown, Check Full List of MP Cabinet Ministers

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Expands MP Cabinet (Photo Credits: ANI)

Indore, April 21: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday inducted five ministers in the state cabinet. The five members who took oath as ministers in the Chouhan-led cabinet include BJP's Narottam Mishra, Kamal Patel, Meena Singh, Tulsi Silawat and Govind Singh Rajput. The state cabinet has not been expanded since Chouhan took oath as chief minister for the fourth time on March 23, after former Chief Minister Kamal Nath of the Congress stepped down.

All the leaders took oath at a Raj Bhavan ceremony at 12 noon in Madhya Pradesh. Of the five ministers, Tulsi Silawat and Govind Singh Rajput are the two former Congress MLAs, both considered to be loyalists of Jyotiraditya Scindia, who left the Kamal Nath government in March. Shivraj Singh Chouhan Wins Floor Test in Madhya Pradesh Assembly With Support of 112 MLAs, Congress Remains Absent During Trust Vote.

List of Ministers Inducted in Chouhan's Cabinet

Narottam Mishra, Former minister and senior BJP leader Kamal Patel, BJP leader and the most prominent OBC face in the state Meena Singh, BJP Leader who is from the tribal community Tulsi Silawat- Former Congress MLA Govind Singh Rajput, Former Congress MLA

5 Ministers Inducted in MP Cabinet; View Pics:

Madhya Pradesh: BJP leaders Narottam Mishra, Kamal Patel, Meena Singh, Tulsi Silawat and Govind Singh Rajput took oath as ministers, at the state cabinet expansion ceremony in Bhopal today. pic.twitter.com/RBEJk449Bk — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020

Earlier there were reports that said that five to six ministers are likely to be inducted into the cabinet. The induction of ministers comes at a time when the Congress has been taking a dig at Chouhan and the BJP over absence of council of ministers. Several senior leaders of the Congress including Kapil Sibal and Vivek Tankha said that the Couhan government in its current format is unconstitutional.

Chouhan, who earlier served as the state's Chief Minister between 2003 and 2018, had not set up the council of ministers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Chouhan took oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh last month when Congress leader Kamal Nath on March 20 tendered his resignation to Governor Lalji Tandon following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs.