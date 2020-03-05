Madhya Pradesh: No Offer From BJP, Still With Kamal Nath, Say SP and BSP MLAs

MP CM Kamal Nath | (Photo Credits: PTI/File)

Bhopal, March 5: SP MLA Rajesh Shukla and BSP MLA Sanjeev Kushwaha on Thursday said that they had not received any offer from the BJP to switch sides and were still backing the Kamal Nath government. "We are with the Kamal Nath government and we will continue to support it. No offer to switch sides was made to us. We are honestly with Kamal Nath, if his government faces any threat it is from some Congress leaders and not us," Shukla told ANI.

Kushwaha said: "I was not given any offer. Congress leaders know how to use flattery for their own gain. Their leaders are giving statements. If they have proof then they should present it. We will follow the directions of Mayawatiji." Kamal Nath Dares BJP to Topple Congress Government in Madhya Pradesh.

The BSP MLA also said that the Congress should offer a seat of Rajya Sabha to his party. Both MLAs also claimed that they had not been held captive at a Gurugram hotel. Congress had alleged that the BJP was offering bribes to Congress MLAs in a bid to bring down Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh.