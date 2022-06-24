Mumbai, June 24: Shiv Sena leader and MLA Eknath Shinde, who is camped at Guwahati with the rebel MLAs on Thursday night lashed out at the party after it sought disqualification of 12 rebel MLAs. In a tweet, Shinde said, "You can't scare us by applying for action against 12 MLAs, because we are the real Shiv Sena and Shiv Sainik of the venerable Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray."

As the Maharashtra political crisis enters the fourth day, here are all the latest developments:

According to sources, the strength of Shiv Sena MLAs in the Eknath Shinde camp is expected to cross 50 mark as more MLAs are likely to reach Guwahati today. Last night, three more MLAs arrived at the Guwahati hotel thereby taking the number to 44. The three leaders who arrived at the hotel included MLA and Agriculture Minister Dada Bhuse, MLA Sanjay Rathore and MLC Ravindra Phatak.

Check tweet:

Maharashtra political crisis | The strength of Shiv Sena MLAs in the Eknath Shinde camp is expected to cross 50 as more MLAs are likely to reach Guwahati today: Sources — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2022

After Eknath Shinde shared his letter on Twitter, Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat on Friday said that MLAs informed Uddhav Thackeray that whether it is Congress or NCP, both are trying to eliminate Shiv Sena. "Numerous times the MLAs sought time from Uddhav ji to meet him but he never met them," he said.

Check tweet:

If you look at the constituency of any Shiv Sena MLA, from the Tehsildar to the revenue officer, no official is appointed in consultation with the MLA. We told this to Uddhav ji many times but he never responded to it: Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2022

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 24, 2022 09:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).