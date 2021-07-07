New Delhi, July 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new Cabinet of ministers have taken oath on Wednesday in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind. As many as 43 ministers were sworn in the revamped Union Cabinet of the Modi government. The first big reshuffle of Modi 2.0 took place on Wednesday ahead of the 2022 elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister has laid a premium on performance in the 2021 Cabinet reshuffle. While 12 ministers were axed, seven junior ministers have been promoted as Cabinet ministers.

Before the massive reshuffle, several heavyweight ministers including IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar, labour minister Santosh Gangwar, health minister Harsh Vardhan, education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and chemicals and fertilisers minister Sadananda Gowda, among others, resigned while 43 new faces joined the government.

Several ministers were elevated including Anurag Thakur, who was earlier the Minister of State in the Finance Ministry, took oath as a Cabinet minister on Wednesday. MoS for Home, G Kishan Reddy, and MoS for Agriculture, Parshottam Rupala, also got a promotion. Hardeep Singh Puri, who was the Minister of State (independent charge) for Civil Aviation and Housing and Urban Affairs, has also been elevated. Modi Cabinet Reshuffle: Narayan Rane, Sarbananda Sonowal, Jyotiraditya Scindia Among Others Take Oath as New Ministers in Union Cabinet; Check Full List.

Modi Cabinet 2.0 Portfolios: Here's who gets what:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to monitor Ministry of Science and also has been allocated Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions. Amit Shah - Minister of Home Affairs & Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah to monitor the Ministry of Cooperation, in addition to the Home Ministry. Jyotiraditya Scindia to be the Civil Aviation Minister Rajnath Singh allocated Ministry of Defence Nirmala Sitharaman allocated Minister of Finance & Minister of Corporate Affairs Dharmendra Pradhan gets Ministry of Education and Skill Development, clubbed together Smriti Irani to be the Woman and Child Development Minister, to also look after Swacch Bharat Mission. Anurag Thakur to be Information and Broadcast (I&B) Minister along with Youth Affairs Mansukh Mandaviya to head the clubbed Ministry of Health and Chemicals and Fertilizers Ashwini Vaishnaw to be the Minister of Railways as well Minister of IT and Communication. Piyush Goyal to keep Ministry of Commerce, in addition to Ministry of Textile and Ministry of Consumer Welfare Ministry of Health, & Chemicals and Fertilizers to be clubbed, Hardeep Puri gets urban development, housing ministry clubbed with petroleum. Kiren Rijiju is the new Minister of Law and Justice.

Check Full Portfolios Here:

Allocation of portfolios among the following members of the Council of Ministers. pic.twitter.com/uJA9rfGWgQ — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2021

The prominent names who took the oath today include Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal, Narayan Rane, Hardeep Singh Puri, Anurag Thakur who may be part of the massive reshuffle of the Union Cabinet. Leaders including Narayan Rane, Sarbananda Sonowal, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ramachandra Prasad Singh, Dr Virendra Kumar, Ashwini Vasihnaw took oath as ministers The others ministers who took oath include Hardeep Singh Puri, Mansukh Mandaviya, Bhupender Yadav, Pashupati Kumar Paras, Kiren Rijiju and Raj Kumar Singh and others.

After the oath-taking ceremony, the Prime Minister congratulated all his colleagues who took taken oath today and wished them the very best for their ministerial tenure. In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "I congratulate all the colleagues who have taken oath today and wish them the very best for their ministerial tenure. We will continue working to fulfil aspirations of the people and build a strong and prosperous India. #Govt4Growth"

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2021 10:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).