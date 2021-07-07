New Delhi, July 7: The first big reshuffle of Modi 2.0 took place on Wednesday ahead of the 2022 elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh. Several leaders including Narayan Rane, Sarbananda Sonowal, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ramachandra Prasad Singh, Dr Virendra Kumar, Ashwini Vasihnaw took oath as ministers in presence of President Ram Nath Kovind. The others ministers who took oath include Hardeep Singh Puri, Mansukh Mandaviya, Bhupender Yadav,  Pashupati Kumar Paras, Kiren Rijiju and Raj Kumar Singh and others.

The prominent names who took the oath today include Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal, Narayan Rane,  Hardeep Singh Puri, Anurag Thakur who may be part of the massive reshuffle of the Union Cabinet. Modi Cabinet Reshuffle Live Streaming: Watch Live Updates on Cabinet Expansion and Swearing In Ceremony of Newly-Inducted Ministers.

Cabinet Reshuffle: List Of Ministers  Who Have Taken Oath Today:

S.No. Name Rank
1 Narayan Rane Cabinet minister
2 Sarbananda Sonowal Cabinet minister
3 Virendra Kumar Cabinet minister
4 Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia Cabinet minister
5 Ramchandra Pratap Singh Cabinet minister
6 Ashwini Vaishnav Cabinet minister
7 Pashupati Nath Paras Cabinet minister
8 Kiren Rijiju Cabinet minister
9 RK Singh Cabinet minister
10 Hardeep Singh Puri Cabinet minister
11 Mansukh Mandaviya Cabinet minister
12 Bhupender Yadav Cabinet minister
13 G Kishan Reddy Cabinet minister
14 Anurag Thakur Cabinet minister
15 Pankaj Choudhary MoS
16 Anupriya Patel MoS
17 SP Singh Baghel MoS
18 P Rupala MoS
19 Rajeev Chandrasekhar MoS
20 Shobha Karandlaje MoS
21 Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma MoS
22 Darshana Jardosh MoS
23 Meenakashi Lekhi MoS
24 Anupurna Devi MoS
25 A Narayanswamy MoS
26 Kaushal Kishore MoS
27 Ajay Bhatt MoS
28 BL Verma MoS
29 Ajay Kumar MoS
30 Chauhan Devisinh MoS
31 Bhagwanth Khuba MoS
32 Kapil Patil MoS
33 Pratima Bhoumik MoS
34 Dr. Subhas Sarkar MoS
35 Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad MoS
36 Rajkumar Ranjan MoS
37 Dr Bharati Pawar MoS
38 Bishweswar Tudu MoS
39 Shantanu Thakur MoS
40 Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai MoS
41 John Barla MoS
42 Dr L Murugan MoS
43 Nisith Pramanik MoS

A slew of resignations came up ahead of the Cabinet reshuffle. The reshuffle is being synchronized with the exits of several top brass ministers including Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union minister of state Babul Supriyo, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar,  Minister for chemical and fertilizers Sadananda Gowda, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey among others.

Reports inform that as many as 24 new faces were inducted in the Modi government, the first big reshuffle of Modi 2.0.As many as 43 members are all set to take oath in Prime Minister Modi's new cabinet which will be one of the most inclusive with record representation of SC, ST members. The list of names of the ministers who have taken the oath today includes Jyotiraditya Scindia, Pashupati Kumar Paras, Bhupender Yadav, Anupriya Patel, Shobha Karandlaje, Meenakshi Lekhi, Ajay Bhatt, Anurag Thakur among others. Check Full List of Names of Ministers Here.Earlier in the day, the ministerial probables had assembled at Lok Kalyan Marg as Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed them before the oath-taking ceremony. Harsh Vardhan Quits as Health Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank Resigns Ahead of Modi Cabinet Reshuffle; Here's Who All Have Resigned.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2021 06:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).