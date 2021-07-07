New Delhi, July 7: The first big reshuffle of Modi 2.0 took place on Wednesday ahead of the 2022 elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh. Several leaders including Narayan Rane, Sarbananda Sonowal, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ramachandra Prasad Singh, Dr Virendra Kumar, Ashwini Vasihnaw took oath as ministers in presence of President Ram Nath Kovind. The others ministers who took oath include Hardeep Singh Puri, Mansukh Mandaviya, Bhupender Yadav, Pashupati Kumar Paras, Kiren Rijiju and Raj Kumar Singh and others.

Cabinet Reshuffle: List Of Ministers Who Have Taken Oath Today:

S.No. Name Rank 1 Narayan Rane Cabinet minister 2 Sarbananda Sonowal Cabinet minister 3 Virendra Kumar Cabinet minister 4 Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia Cabinet minister 5 Ramchandra Pratap Singh Cabinet minister 6 Ashwini Vaishnav Cabinet minister 7 Pashupati Nath Paras Cabinet minister 8 Kiren Rijiju Cabinet minister 9 RK Singh Cabinet minister 10 Hardeep Singh Puri Cabinet minister 11 Mansukh Mandaviya Cabinet minister 12 Bhupender Yadav Cabinet minister 13 G Kishan Reddy Cabinet minister 14 Anurag Thakur Cabinet minister 15 Pankaj Choudhary MoS 16 Anupriya Patel MoS 17 SP Singh Baghel MoS 18 P Rupala MoS 19 Rajeev Chandrasekhar MoS 20 Shobha Karandlaje MoS 21 Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma MoS 22 Darshana Jardosh MoS 23 Meenakashi Lekhi MoS 24 Anupurna Devi MoS 25 A Narayanswamy MoS 26 Kaushal Kishore MoS 27 Ajay Bhatt MoS 28 BL Verma MoS 29 Ajay Kumar MoS 30 Chauhan Devisinh MoS 31 Bhagwanth Khuba MoS 32 Kapil Patil MoS 33 Pratima Bhoumik MoS 34 Dr. Subhas Sarkar MoS 35 Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad MoS 36 Rajkumar Ranjan MoS 37 Dr Bharati Pawar MoS 38 Bishweswar Tudu MoS 39 Shantanu Thakur MoS 40 Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai MoS 41 John Barla MoS 42 Dr L Murugan MoS 43 Nisith Pramanik MoS

A slew of resignations came up ahead of the Cabinet reshuffle. The reshuffle is being synchronized with the exits of several top brass ministers including Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union minister of state Babul Supriyo, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar, Minister for chemical and fertilizers Sadananda Gowda, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey among others.

Reports inform that as many as 24 new faces were inducted in the Modi government, the first big reshuffle of Modi 2.0.As many as 43 members are all set to take oath in Prime Minister Modi's new cabinet which will be one of the most inclusive with record representation of SC, ST members. The list of names of the ministers who have taken the oath today includes Jyotiraditya Scindia, Pashupati Kumar Paras, Bhupender Yadav, Anupriya Patel, Shobha Karandlaje, Meenakshi Lekhi, Ajay Bhatt, Anurag Thakur among others. Check Full List of Names of Ministers Here.Earlier in the day, the ministerial probables had assembled at Lok Kalyan Marg as Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed them before the oath-taking ceremony. Harsh Vardhan Quits as Health Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank Resigns Ahead of Modi Cabinet Reshuffle; Here's Who All Have Resigned.

