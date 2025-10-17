Ahmedabad, October 17: Harsh Sanghavi took oath today as Gujarat's new Deputy Chief Minister in a major cabinet expansion led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. Along with Sanghavi, 25 other ministers took oath, including both reappointed and new faces, as part of the state government’s effort to strengthen governance and political outreach ahead of the 2027 Legislative Assembly elections. The cabinet now stands at a total strength of 26, including the Chief Minister, with portfolios spanning Home, Transport, Sports, Civil Defence, and more.

Alongside Sanghavi, several key MLAs such as Swaroopji Thakor, Darshna Vaghela, Kunvarji Bavaliya, Rivaba Jadeja, and Arjun Modhwadia were inducted into the cabinet, while senior ministers like Rushikesh Patel, Kanubhai Desai, and Parshottam Solanki were reappointed to important portfolios. Sanghavi, known for his rapid rise in Gujarat politics and strategic significance in election-sensitive regions like Surat, has also been involved in social initiatives targeting tribal health and youth empowerment. From his age to education and political career, let’s know all about Harsh Sanghavi, Gujarat's new Deputy Chief Minister. Gujarat Cabinet Reshuffle: Harsh Sanghavi Appointed As Deputy CM, 25 Ministers Inducted to Bhupendra Patel-Led BJP Government (Watch Video).

Who Is Harsh Sanghavi?

Born in 1985, 40-year-old Harsh Rameshbhai Sanghavi has emerged as one of Gujarat's most prominent political figures, recently appointed as the state’s Deputy Chief Minister. Representing the Majura Assembly constituency in Surat, he is a three-time Member of the Legislative Assembly and a key leader in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Known for his dynamic approach to governance, Sanghavi has held several high-profile portfolios, including Minister of State for Home, Police Housing, Civil Defence, Border Security, and Transport, making him a crucial figure in state administration. His leadership style, coupled with grassroots engagement, has earned him recognition as a youth icon and a trusted aide of national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Harsh Sanghavi's Education

Harsh Sanghavi did not complete his formal education beyond the 8th standard. Despite this, he has carved a successful political career, demonstrating strong leadership and administrative skills. His work focuses on social service initiatives, including medical drives in tribal areas and campaigns to improve youth employment, highlighting his commitment to grassroots development. Gujarat: All Ministers Except CM Bhupendra Patel Resign Ahead of Cabinet Reshuffle as BJP Plans Major Revamp.

Harsh Sanghavi's Political Career

Sanghavi’s political career began in 2012 when he became Gujarat’s youngest MLA at just 27, winning the Majura seat by a substantial margin. He retained his constituency in 2017 and 2022, defeating opponents decisively. Over the years, he has managed sensitive responsibilities in law and order, youth development, and public welfare. His initiatives include the 2025 Rander demolition, major drug bust operations, the Clean Tapi campaign, and job fairs to boost youth employment. Sanghavi has also served as National Vice President of the BJP Yuva Morcha, highlighting his active role in party youth leadership.

In addition to his administrative and political achievements, Sanghavi is recognised for his social service, particularly health initiatives addressing sickle cell anaemia in tribal regions of Gujarat, including Songarh, Uchchal, Vyara, and Tapi districts. With his appointment as Deputy Chief Minister, he continues to be a rising star in state politics, demonstrating strategic importance in the lead-up to the 2027 Gujarat Assembly elections.

