Ahmedabad, November 28: Morbi, Jamnagar North, Amreli, Katargam, Varachha Road and 177 other seats of the Gujarat assembly will go to polls on December 1. The Gujarat assembly elections results 2022, including outcomes of Morbi, Jamnagar North, Amreli, Katargam and Varachha Road assembly seats, will be declared on December 8. Scroll down to know past poll results, polling and result date, and names of candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: BJP Has Never Won These Seats Despite Its Dominance For Past 27 Years.

Of Morbi, Jamnagar North, Amreli, Katargam and Varachha Road assembly seats in Gujarat, the BJP had won four in 2017. One seat was bagged by the Congress. With the entry of AAP, Gujarat is currently witnessing a triangular electoral contest. Who will win Morbi, Jamnagar North, Amreli, Katargam and Varachha Road assembly seats in this elections? Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: BJP Suspends 12 More Rebels for Contesting as Independent Candidates.

Morbi Election 2022:

In 2017, BJP's Brijesh Merja was elected from Morbi assembly constituency. This time, Amrutiya Kantilal Shivlal is contesting on BJP's ticket. Congress has fielded Patel Jayantilal Jerajbhai, Pankaj Kantilal Ransariya is AAP's candidate. As many as 14 other candidates are also in the fray from Morbi. The Morbi election result will be declared on December 8.

Jamnagar North Election 2022:

A total of 11 candidates are contesting from Jamnagar North assembly constituency in Gujarat. The BJP dropped its sitting MLA Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (Hakubha) and cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba Ravindrasinh Jadeja. Bipendrasinh Chatursinh Jadeja is Congress' candidate. Ahir Karshanbhai Parbatbhai Karmur has been nominated by AAP. The Jamnagar North assembly election result will be declared on December 8.

Amreli Election 2022:

Three-time Congress MLA Paresh Dhanani is contesting from Amreli assembly constituency. He is facing a challenged from BJP's Kaushik Vekariya and Ravi Dhanani of the Aam Aadmi Party. Paresh Dhanani is former Leader of Opposition of Gujarat assembly. He won the Amreli seat for the first time 2002. He was also elected in 2012 and 2017. Will he retain the Amreli seat? We will come to know on December 8.

Katargam Election 2022:

In Katargam, the BJP has backed its sitting MLA and Gujarat Urban Development Minister Vinodbhai Moradiya. Congress fielded Variya Kalpesh Harjivanbhai. AAP's Gujarat convener Gopal Italia is also in the fray. The result of Katargam assembly election will be declared on December 8.

Varachha Road Election 2022:

To retain Varachha assembly seat, the BJP has reposed faith in its sitting MLA Kumarbhai Kanani aka Kishor Kanani. Congress fielded Prafulbhai Togadiya (Papanbhai), while AAP nominated Alpesh Kathiriya. Kathiriya was the face of the Patidar reservation agitation in Surat.

