Ahmedabad, November 24: The assembly elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5. The Gujarat assembly elections results 2022 will be declared on December 8. The state is witnessing a triangle contest between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress, and the new entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). While Gujarat has been a BJP stronghold for a long, there are seats that the saffron party has never won. Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Full List of BJP Candidates and Their Constituency Names.

The BJP, which has been ruling Gujarat for the past 27 years, is seeking its seventh term in office. Prior to BJP's birth and prominence, Gujarat like many other states had been ruled by the Congress for many years. The BJP wrested the state from Congress for the first time in 1995. Since then, the state has been under BJP's rule. However, the lotus never bloomed in seven seats - Borsad, Jhagadia, Vyara, Mahudha, Anklav, Danilimda and Garbada. Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: BJP Suspends 12 More Rebels for Contesting as Independent Candidates.

Despite losing power in 1995, the Congress has kept its hold on Borsad, Jhagadia, Vyara, Mahudha, Anklav, Danilimda and Garbada seats since then. In addition to these seats, there is Bhiloda, which the BJP bagged just once in 1995.

Election Result From 1995 To 2017:

Seat Name 1995 1998 2002 2007 2012 2017 Borsad Congress Congress Congress Congress Congress Congress Jhagadia Independent Janata Dal JDU JDU JDU BTP Vyara Independent Congress Congress Congress Congress Congress Bhiloda BJP Independent Congress Congress Congress Congress Mahudha Congress Congress Congress Congress Congress Congress Anklav Congress Congress Danilimda Congress Congress Garbada Congress Congress

Since 1962, Borsad, Jhagadia and Vyara have largely remained with the Congress. Mahudha has been a Congress stronghold since 1972.

Seat Name 1962 1976 1972 1975 1980 1985 1990 Borsad Swatantra Party Congress Congress Congress Congress Congress Congress Jhagadia Congress Congress Congress Congress Congress Congress Janata Dal Vyara Congress Congress Congress Congress Congress Congress Independent Bhiloda Congress SP Congress Congress Congress Congress Congress Mahudha Congress Congress Congress Congress Congress

Apart from the above-mentioned seats, there are four seats - Khedbrahma, Danta, Jasdan and Dhoraji - that the BJP bagged only in by-elections and that too after the mid-2000s. It had won Khedbrahma and Dhoraji just once in 1990 and 2013 respectively. Danta (2007-2009) and Jasdan (2009,2018) have gone to BJP's fold only twice.

In the 2017 Gujarat polls, the BJP was halted at 99 seats out of a total of 182 seats. This election, it is aiming at getting its highest seat tally exceeding 140. Will the BJP success in its Mission Gujarat? Will the lotus finally bloom this time in seats never won by the BJP? We will get to know on December 8.

