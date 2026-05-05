1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has issued a sharp call for the Muslim community to establish an independent political identity, asserting that traditional "secular" parties have failed to protect their interests or effectively counter the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking in Hyderabad following the declaration of the 2026 assembly election results, the Member of Parliament pointed to the shifting political landscape in the east. The results saw the BJP secure a historic victory in West Bengal, winning 206 seats and ending 15 years of Trinamool Congress (TMC) rule. Similarly, in Assam, the BJP-led NDA secured a record third term by winning 102 of the 126 seats, while the Congress-led alliance was reduced to just 21 seats. West Bengal Election Results 2026: Rahul Gandhi Alleges Election Irregularities in More Than 100 Seats, Says We Agree With Mamata Banerjee.

"I think the Muslims should try to create their own independent political leadership," Owaisi stated. "Your vote is getting wasted because you are casting your vote in favour of the so-called secular parties, which fail to stop the BJP. It is high time the Muslims should create their own leadership."

Owaisi argued that the massive defeats of the TMC and the Congress-led Asom Sonmilito Morcha prove that the minority community’s reliance on these parties has not yielded protection or representation. He claimed that by consistently backing mainstream secular outfits, Muslim voters are "wasting" their franchise. ‘Put Petty Politics Aside’: Rahul Gandhi to Congress Leaders ‘Gloating’ Over TMC’s Loss.

‘Muslims Should Create Their Own Leadership’

#WATCH | Hyderabad | AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi says, "I think the Muslims should try to create their own independent political leadership. Your vote is getting wasted because you are casting your vote in favour of the so-called secular parties, which fail to stop the BJP.… pic.twitter.com/wy1FKa3lP4 — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2026

"Reposing faith in these so-called secular parties has not given anything," Owaisi added, emphasizing that only independent leadership can articulate the community's specific grievances. He concluded by urging a strategic pivot in electoral behavior to ensure their voice is heard directly in legislative corridors.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 03:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).