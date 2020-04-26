Nation Will Follow Path Shown by PM Narendra Modi to Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic: BJP President JP Nadda

BJP chief JP Nadda | File Image | (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, April 26: The BJP on Sunday said the "COVID warriors" of India have shown exemplary dedication in the fight against coronavirus and expressed confidence that the country will follow the path shown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his "Mann ki Baat" radio address.

"In this pandemic, our COVID warriors have shown exemplary dedication for their country. Our Hon PM has urged everyone to support & encourage them. GoI has launched covidwarriors.gov.in. It'll give opportunities to individuals to develop their capabilities to combat COVID-19," BJP president J P Nadda said in a tweet. BJP President JP Nadda Says No to Holi Milan 2020 Events Amid COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus Scare in India.

Senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Union minister Prakash Javadekar said the prime minister has asked people to remain steadfast in following the coronavirus guidelines and expressed confidence that the nation will follow the path shown by him.

If people follow discipline, then the pandemic will be deflated and this is what the prime minister has told people, he said, noting that Modi has described the battle against the virus as "people-driven".

Modi on Sunday said India's "people-driven" battle against COVID-19 is the only way for the country to overcome the pandemic and asked people to shun any complacency that they will not be infected by the coronavirus, because it has so far not affected the places where they live or work.

