New Delhi Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result

New Delhi Vidhan Sabha Seat or Assembly Constituency. (Photo Credits: File Image)

New Delhi, February 5: New Delhi is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi and is an important Vidhan Sabha seat in the Union Territory. It is part of the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency in the national capital. As per the data available, there are around 1,37,924 registered voters in New Delhi, out of which 76,061 are male voters and 61,855 female voters. Eight voters are from the third gender category. New Delhi Vidhan Sabha seat is expected to be a one-sided contest and incumbent Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal is seeking reelection from this seat. The BJP and Congress have fielded candidates against Kejriwal, along with a number of independent candidates in the fray. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: EC Releases Schedule, Voting in Single-Phase on February 8, Results on Feb 11.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday, January 6, announced the dates for Delhi assembly elections 2020. The polls in the national capital will be held in a single phase on February 8, announced Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora. The counting of votes is scheduled on February 11, the CEC said, adding that the final results will be declared on the same day. Here Are Answers to Most FAQs on Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.

Details of EC Schedule For Delhi Elections 2020

Date of Notification 14th January Nomination Begins From 14th January Last Date of Candidature 21st January Last Date of Withdrawal 24th January Date of Scrutiny 22nd January Date of Polls 8th February Date of Results 11th February

The constituency of New Delhi is expected to be a cakewalk for AAP National Convenor and incumbent CM Arvind Kejriwal. The BJP has fielded Delhi unit Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav, and the Congress has nominated party loyalist Romesh Sabharwal from the seat. A number of independent candidates and BSP and RPI(A) have also fielded candidates against Kejriwal. In the 2013 assembly elections, Kejriwal defeated former chief minister and Congress heavyweight Sheila Dikshit. In the 2015 assembly polls, Kejriwal defeated BJP's Nupur Sharma to take the seat again.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is all set sweep back to power in the Delhi Assembly elections, according to IANS-CVoter Delhi poll tracker. The Times Now-IPSOS opinion poll has also predicted an AAP win, giving 54-60 seats to the party as compared to 10-14 seats to the BJP.