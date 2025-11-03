Did Colonel Sofia Qureshi Say That Trishul Exercises Are Political Gimmick To Sway Bihar Assembly Elections 2025? PIB Fact Check Debunks AI-Generated Fake Video

Mumbai, October 3: Did Colonel Sofia Qureshi say that Trishul exercises are nothing but a political gimmick to sway the Bihar assembly elections 2025? The question comes as Pakistani propaganda accounts are sharing a video of Colonel Sofia Qureshi claiming that the senior officer of the India Army said that Trishul exercises are a political gimmick to sway the Bihar polls. The alleged video was shared by an X user called "Baba Thoka" with the caption reading, "Colonel Sofia Qureshi goes off on live TV". "These Trishul exercises are nothing but a political gimmick to sway the Bihar elections. I’m done being used as a prop for Muslim support. I can’t stand the saffronization of the Indian Army," the post read.

The video shows Colonel Sofia Qureshi addressing an event and stating that she stands here as a soldier of the Indian Army and not a political pawn. "The saffronisation of our ranks is a betrayal for every oath we took. Our job is to defend India, not the ideology of the BJP or RSS. These so-called Trishul exercises before the Bihar elections are nothing but theatre to fool the nation," Colonel Sofia Qureshi is heard saying. While the video appears to be true, scroll below to know if the viral clip is genuine or fake. Did Amit Shah Express His Desire for Saffronisation of Indian Army? PIB Fact Check Debunks AI-Generated Deepfake Video.

Colonel Sofia Qureshi Did Not Make Such a Statement, Says PIB

🚨 Deepfake Video Alert 🚨 Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating a digitally altered video of Colonel Sofia Qureshi making false claims that Trishul exercises are nothing but a political gimmick to sway the Bihar elections.#PIBFactCheck ❌Colonel Sofia Qureshi has NOT… pic.twitter.com/rbp8sBZnrG — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 3, 2025

A fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) revealed that the viral clip of Colonel Sofia Qureshi was digitally altered using artificial intelligence (AI) technology. PIB Fact Check further clarified that Colonel Sofia Qureshi did not make such a statement. Debunking the viral clip, PIB said that it is an AI-generated fake video which is being circulated to mislead people and create distrust against the Indian Armed Forces. "Deepfake Video Alert," PIB said while debunking the fake video.

PIB also shared the original and unedited video of Col Sofia Qureshi. The video shows Colonel Sofia Qureshi addressing the Chanakya Defence Dialogue of the Indian Army in Delhi. During the event, the Indian Army officer highlighted the increasing role of youth in various aspects at the global face and also said civilians also play a role in addressing external and internal threats. It seems a part of the original video was used and digitally altered using artificial intelligence to spread fake news. Pakistan Targets Indian Army With AI-Generated Fake Video, PIB Fact Check Debunks Digitally-Altered Clip by Sharing Original Version.

Watch Original and Unedited Video of Colonel Sofia Qureshi Below

Hence, the alleged claim that Colonel Sofia Qureshi said that Trishul exercises are nothing but a political gimmick to sway the Bihar elections is not true. As clarified by PIB, the viral clip of the Indian Army officer is an AI-generated fake video circulated online to mislead people and create distrust against the Indian Armed Forces. It is worth noting that Colonel Sofia Qureshi has not made the alleged statement as claimed by Pakistani propaganda accounts. Assembly elections in Bihar will take place on November 6 and November 11, with the results being declared on November 14.

Claim : Colonel Sofia Qureshi said that Trishul exercises are nothing but a political gimmick to sway the Bihar assembly elections 2025. Conclusion : PIB said that Colonel Sofia Qureshi did not make such statement. It also called the viral clip AI-generated fake video. Full of Trash Clean

