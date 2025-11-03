In a historic development ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, residents of Chormara village in Jamui district are set to vote for the first time in over 20 years after the area was officially declared Naxal-free. Located along the Jamui-Munger-Lakhisarai border, the region had long been plagued by Naxal violence that prevented locals from participating in democratic processes. "Out of fear, we had not built houses. Naxals used to beat people and make our children join them. Murders had occurred before our eyes," said Sahodari Devi, a local resident, expressing relief over the newfound peace. She added that people are now eager to vote, hoping for better roads, electricity, and hospitals. The elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with vote counting scheduled for November 14. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: ‘BJP Leaders Talk About Past or Future, Not Present’ Says Priyanka Gandhi at Poll Rally.

Jamui’s Chormara Village to Cast Votes After 20 Years of Naxal Violence

#WATCH | Sahodari Devi, a resident, says, "...Out of fear, we had not built houses. We will now build houses. Naxals used to beat people up and make our children join them...Murders had occurred before our eyes. They used to shoot people dead. Now, Naxals do not come here. They… https://t.co/QD3hsfTWLn pic.twitter.com/dcJOJnS5Py — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

