New Delhi, July 2: Suggesting that Uttar Pradesh is the path for the "national revival" of the Congress, Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram on Thursday advocated for declaring party's General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the Chief Ministerial candidate for the state.

Taking to Twitter, Karti Chidambaram said that the senior leader should be primarily based in Lucknow and lead the charge for the party in the state. "The path for a national revival of the Congress is via Uttar Pradesh. The clearest statement of intent will be to declare Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the Chief Ministerial candidate of the Congress in UP. PGV must be primarily based in Lucknow and lead the charge," Karti tweeted. Priyanka Gandhi Likely to Shift Her Base to Lucknow After Centre Asks Her to Vacate Government Accommodation in Delhi.

This comes amid Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's repeated run-ins with the UP government over several issues. Notably, a row had also erupted between the Congress leader and Uttar Pradesh government in the month of May over buses to transport migrant labourers, stranded in the national capital due to the lockdown, back to their native places in the state.