The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has officially transitioned into an eight-team tournament following a landmark auction held on Thursday at the Jinnah Convention Centre. The addition of two new franchises, based in Hyderabad and Sialkot, marks a strategic milestone for the league as it enters its 11th edition, scheduled to begin in March 2026. PSL 2026: Hyderabad and Sialkot Join as New Franchises in Record-Breaking Expansion Ahead of Season 11.

The auction saw the rights for the seventh and eighth teams sold for a combined total of PKR 3.6 billion. When converted to Indian Rupees (INR) at current market rates, the combined value of the new franchises stands at approximately INR 115 crore, reflecting the steady growth of Pakistan’s premier T20 competition.

Record Bids for Hyderabad and Sialkot

The bidding process was led by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and former captain Wasim Akram. US-based FKS Group, an aviation and healthcare conglomerate, secured the rights for the Hyderabad franchise with a winning bid of PKR 1.75 billion (approx. INR 56 crore).

The eighth franchise, representing the city of Sialkot, became the most expensive team in the league’s history. OZ Developers, a real estate consortium, outbid rivals with a final offer of PKR 1.85 billion (approx. INR 59 crore). Both teams will debut in the 2026 season, which is set to run from 26 March to 3 May.

The Global Context: A Stark Comparison to the IPL

While the new valuations represent a significant leap for the PSL, the figures remain modest when compared to the financial scale of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The most recent IPL expansion in October 2021 saw the addition of two teams—Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at prices that dwarf the latest PSL bids.

In 2021, the RPSG Group purchased the Lucknow franchise for INR 7,090 crore, while CVC Capital Partners acquired the Gujarat Titans for INR 5,625 crore.

IPL New Franchises vs PSL New Franchises

Franchise League Year Added Cost INR Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2021 7,090 Crore Gujarat Titans IPL 2021 5,625 Crore Sialkot PSL 2026 59 Crore Hyderabad PSL 2026 56 Crore

The comparison reveals a vast economic disparity; the price of the Lucknow Super Giants alone is roughly 126 times higher than that of the new Hyderabad franchise. Market analysts have pointed out that the combined cost of the two new PSL teams (INR 115 crore) is nearly equal to the combined salaries of just two top-tier IPL players, such as Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer.

Strategic Shifts and Market Outlook

The PCB’s decision to expand to eight teams follows the conclusion of the league’s initial 10-year commercial cycle. By moving the financial model to Pakistani Rupees and conducting roadshows in London and New York, the board has sought to attract international investment despite the structural differences between the Indian and Pakistani markets.

The move is expected to increase the total number of matches in the 2026 season, providing a larger window for domestic and international broadcasters. 'Embarrassing' Fans React As Former Pakistan Captain Wasim Akram Turns Auctioneer For PSL Teams Auction 2026.

The existing six franchises—Lahore Qalandars, Karachi Kings, Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators, and Multan Sultans—are also expected to see a revision in their valuation as the league’s footprint expands into new territories across Sindh and Punjab.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (PSL ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2026 03:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).