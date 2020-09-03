New Delhi, September 3: Amid massive criticism from the Opposition for suspending question hour and zero hour in the upcoming Parliament Session, the central government on Thursday rejigged its decision. A statement was issued by the Centre to confirm that 30 minutes of question hour would be permitted per day. ‘Govt Not Running Away From Debate’, Says Parliamentary Affairs Minister.

In the sessions of House convened under regular circumstances, one hour is allotted daily for the question hour. The time has been curtailed in view of the pending business activity and the dearth of available hours of proceedings.

Leaders of the Congress, Trinamool Congress, CPI(M), AIUDF and AIMIM had, over the past couple of days, lashed out at the government for suspending question hour, zero hour and the right to move private members' Bill.

While the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretariats had cited the circumstances arising out of the pandemic for the unprecedented curbs, the Opposition lawmakers alleged a ploy of the government to "run away from debates".

"PM Modi has cancelled the Question Hour & Private Members' Business in the forthcoming Parliament session. Even at the peak of COVID-19 outbreak UK PM Boris Johnson faced weekly PM's Question Hour in the House of Commons," Congress veteran Prithviraj Chavan said.

"You don't allow #QuestionHour where ministers have to stand up and answer Qs from MPs and be held accountable. Now you only condescend to allow written Questions/Answers! Stop throwing crumbs. This is #Parliament Not the Gujarat Gymkhana (sic)," TMC MP Derek O'Brien had tweeted.

Notably, the Parliament session will begin from September 14 and continue till October 1. A total of 18 consecutive sittings will be held with no off-days in between. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha had last convened in March for the post Budget session. With the onset of coronavirus pandemic, the Monsoon Session of Parliament could not be held in June this year.

