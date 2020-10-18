Patna, October 18: The Rafiganj Vidhan Sabha seat will go to polls in the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections 2020. The electoral fight, in Rafiganj assembly constituency, is between the Janata Dal (United) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Polling in Rafiganj assembly constituency will be held on October 28, according to the schedule for the Bihar assembly elections announced by the Election Commission of India. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: RJD, Congress, Left Declare Candidates on 243 Seats; Check Full List of Names Here.

The Rafiganj seat is currently held by JD(U) MLA Ashok Kumar Singh who has been renominated by the party. The RJD has declared Mohammad Nehaluddin as its candidate. The JD(U) candidate has the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and two other regional outfits. Similarly, the RJD has formed an alliance with the Congress and Left parties. For Rafiganj assembly seat, the last date of filing nomination papers was October 8. Nominations were scrutinised on October 9. The last date for withdrawal was October 12. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Dates And Schedule: Voting in 3 Phases on October 28, November 3 and 7, Poll Results on Nov 10.

The Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 will take place in three phases - October 28, November 3 and November 7, the Election Commission of India has announced. Results will be declared on November 10. According to the IANS-C Voter opinion poll, the ruling JD(U)-BJP combine or the NDA will return to power in Bihar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 18, 2020 10:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).