Panaji, Aug 3: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a private visit to Goa, had a dinner with party MLAs from the coastal state the previous night, a party leader said on Thursday. In the 40-member Goa Assembly, the Congress has three MLAs. Gandhi arrived at the Dabolim airport in Goa on Wednesday night and then went to stay at a hotel near capital Panaji, a senior party office-bearer said. Rahul Gandhi to Supreme Court: Termed ‘Arrogant’ Because Refused To Apologise in ‘Modi Surname’ Defamation Case.

He had a late night dinner with the Congress MLAs from the state, a party leader said. Modi Surname Case: Not Guilty, Allow Me To Participate in Ongoing Lok Sabha Sessions, Rahul Gandhi Tells Supreme Court.

Rahul Gandhi in Goa

#WATCH | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Goa earlier tonight. Visuals from Dabolim Airport. pic.twitter.com/0dNkPBqzN3 — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2023

When Shri @RahulGandhi reached Goa, the airport in presence of @INCGoa leaders, office bearers, warriors, supporters echoed with the slogan of #BharatJodo. pic.twitter.com/vk2JE5wCm9 — Goa Congress (@INCGoa) August 2, 2023

Gandhi does not have any official engagement during his stay, Goa Congress MLA Carlos Ferreira told PTI. He is scheduled to return to New Delhi later in the day, the MLA said.