New Delhi, October 6: The Centre on Tuesday approved induction and deployment of nuclear-capable Shaurya Missile. It is a 700-km range surface-to-surface supersonic missile and is the land version of the submarine-launched BA-05 missile. Notably, BA-05 missile has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The land version of the missile was successfully test-fired by the from a defence facility off Odisha coast. Shaurya is a 10-meter-long nuclear-capable missile with a diameter of 0.74 metres. The surface-to-surface missile can hit targets in around 800 km range. The missile weighs around 160 kg. Shaurya Missile, an Indigenous Hypersonic Nuclear-Capable Missile, Successfully Test-Fired from Balasore in Odisha.

Shaurya missile is a canister launched hypersonic surface-to-surface tactical missile. Shaurya can reach a velocity of Mach 7.5 even at low altitudes. It is stored in canisters so that it could ke kept for long period without maintenance.

The missile will be deployed at locations identified by the Indian Strategic Forces, reported Hindustan Times. The government approved the induction and deployment of the missile amid border dispute with China in the Ladakh sector.

Recently, reports also surfaced deployed Brahmos cruise missile, Nirbhay cruise missiles and Akash surface-to-air missile to counter Chinese aggression in the Ladakh Sector. The Western Theatre Command of China has reportedly deployed standoff weapons up to 2,000 km range and long-range SAMs in Tibet and Xinjiang. India’s deployment will counter the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA’s) move.

