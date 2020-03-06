Rahul Gandhi Leads Protest Against Suspension of Seven Congress MPs from Lok Sabha

Rahul Gandhi and other Congress MPs protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue at Parliament. (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 6: Rahul Gandhi led a protest of senior Congress leaders on the Parliament premises on Friday against the suspension of seven party MPs from the Lok Sabha.

The Lok Sabha suspended seven Congress members on Thursday for the remaining period of the Budget Session for "gross misconduct" and "utter disregard" for House rules after they snatched papers from the speaker's table. Seven Congress MPs Suspended For Rest of Budget Session by Speaker Om Birla For Unruly Behaviour in Parliament.

As soon as the Lok Sabha reassembled at 3 pm following an adjournment, Meenakshi Lekhi, who was presiding the House, named Gaurav Gogoi, T N Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, Manicka Tagore, Rajmohan Unnithan, Benny Behanan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla.

Wearing black bands, Congress leaders including Gogoi and former Union minister Shashi Tharoor staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue and alleged that the members were suspended from the House to scare the grand old party.

Wearing black bands, Congress leaders including Gogoi and former Union minister Shashi Tharoor staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue and alleged that the members were suspended from the House to scare the grand old party.

"But we will not be scared. We will not be scared to demand a discussion on the violence in Delhi, we will raise the issue continuously," Gogoi said as the Congress leaders raised slogans demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister c.