Seven Congress MPs Suspended For Rest of Budget Session by Speaker Om Birla For Unruly Behaviour in Parliament

File image of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 5: Seven Congress MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha by speaker Om Birla for rest of the Budget session. The MPs were suspended for unruly behaviour in the Lower House. According to some media reports, the Congress MPs had also thrown papers on the speake and created ruckus in the house. Smriti Irani Heckled in Lok Sabha by 'Charging' Congress MPs, Speaker Adjourns House as BJP Members Protest.

The suspended MPs are - Gaurav Gogoi, TN Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, R Unnithan, Manick Tagore, Benny Behnan and Gurjit Aujla. The opposition parties were demanding discussion on the Delhi violence, but Birla refused to hold it before the festival of Holi. The house was adjourned for the rest of the day. The second half of the budget session will end on April 3.

Earlier this week, Congress MP Ramya Haridas alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Jaskaur Meena for assaulting her in the house. However, Meena denied these allegations. Haridas has also written to the Speaker accusing the BJP MP of heckling her.