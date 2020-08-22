New Delhi, August 22: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi trained guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a leading national daily reported that the Rafale offset deals would not be audited. Sharing the report on social media, Gandhi jabbed the Centre, alleging a malicious motive behind the Comptroller Auditor General (CAG) decision. Rahul Gandhi Congratulates IAF For Rafale Jets, Shoots Three Questions to Modi Government.

The report, which emerged in the TOI, quoted top sources to claim that the Ministry of Defence (MoD) denied sharing information related to Rafale offset deals with the federal auditor. The CAG was earlier reportedly considering to audit 12 among the 32 offset deals inked by French manufacturer Dassault Aviation with the Indian side.

As per the report, the Defence Ministry told the CAG that Dassault would be sharing details related to offset contracts only after three years of the deal. Notably, Reliance Defence of Anil Ambani group had bagged an offset contract as part of the Rafale fighter jets deal.

See Rahul Gandhi's Tweet

Money was stolen from the Indian exchequer in Rafale. “Truth is one, paths are many.” Mahatma Gandhihttps://t.co/giInNz3nx7 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 22, 2020

"Money was stolen from the Indian exchequer in Rafale," said Gandhi, who had raked up Rafale as a major poll issue ahead of the 2019 general elections. "'Truth is one, paths are many.' Mahatma Gandhi," Gandhi further added in his tweet.

The former Congress president has persistently accused the Centre of "crony capitalism", questioning the government over its decision to allow a private entity being picked up as an offset partner instead of the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

