Jaipur, October 28: The Election Commission has fixed 11 hours for voting from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Rajasthan. This will be the first time that such a long time has been given for voting for the election to be held on November 25. Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Aam Aadmi Party Announces Second List of 21 Candidates for Upcoming Polls

The Central Election Commission issued the order on Friday, which states that polling time in Rajasthan has been fixed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Earlier, for the elections held in 2018 and 2013, the voting time was from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This decision of the Election Commission may also increase the voting percentage. Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: RLP Releases First List of 10 Candidates, Party Supremo Hanuman Beniwal To Contest From Khinvsar Assembly Constituency

A total of 51, 756 polling booths have been made for elections on 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan. There is a maximum of 1,450 voters at each booth. Considering the time taken for voting, the Election Commission increased the voting time in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh this time.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2023 10:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).