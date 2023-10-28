The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced its second list of 21 candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 on Saturday, October 28. While AAP leader Manish Sharma contest the upcoming polls from Bikaner West, Dr Sanju Bala will represent the party from Ratangarh. The state is set to go to the polls in a single-phase on November 25 and the counting of votes will be conducted on December 3. Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: AAP Announces First List of 10 Candidates, Check Candidate Names and Their Constituencies.

APP Announces Second List of 21 Candidates for Rajasthan Assembly Polls

Aam Aadmi Party announces second list of 21 candidates for Rajasthan Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/HH5z2xISY2 — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2023

