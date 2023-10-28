Jaipur, October 28: With the upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections just a few days away, the Hanuman Beniwal led Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) on Saturday released its first list of 10 candidates. The current MP and party supremo, Hanuman Beniwal, will contest from the Khinvsar assembly constituency. Hanuman Beniwal, a former BJP leader, is an MP from the Nagaur constituency. After being suspended from the BJP in 2013, he fought as an independent MLA in the state assembly polls defeating his rival from the BJP. In 2018, Beniwal formed his own party, named, "Rashtriya Loktantrik Party.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he won from the Nagaur constituency, making the RLP the only party to have secured a seat against the BJP from Rajasthan. Meanwhile the Congress on Friday released its third list of 19 candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections, bringing the total number of nominees declared by the party to 95. The list includes 13 sitting MLAs. Shobha Rani Kushwah is the Congress candidate from Dholpur. Kushwah was previously expelled from the BJP for cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections in June last year. Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Bahujan Samaj Party Releases List of 20 Candidates for Upcoming Vidhan Sabha Polls

Earlier on October 22 the Congress had released its second list of 43 candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, naming state ministers Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, and Govind Ram Meghwal. The ruling party has fielded Govind Ram Meghwal from Khajuwala, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas from Civil Lines and Parsadi Lal Meena from Lolsot. The Congress had on October 21, released its first list of 33 candidates. In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member house. Ashok Gehlot came to power with the support of BSP MLAs and independents. Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Congress Releases Third List of Candidates for Upcoming Vidhan Sabha Polls; Check Names of Candidates and Their Constituencies

Meanwhile, the BJP released its second list of candidates on October 21, 2023, with former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje to recontest from Jhalrapatan. The party declared 83 candidates in the second list which has some prominent names including former Rajasthan BJP president Satish Punia, who has been fielded from Amber constituency. The BJP had on October 9 released its first list of the 41 candidates. The polls for the 200-member assembly will be held on November 25. The counting of votes will take place on December 3. Of the five states, polling in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases.

