Jaipur, February 21: As Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra and five other MLAs were suspended from the Assembly, former chief minister Sachin Pilot on Friday condemned the act, demanding the revocation of their suspension. Meanwhile, the suspended MLAs have decided to spend the night in the Well of the House and arrangements are being made for their bedding and dinner.

On Friday, during the Question Hour, there was an uproar over the comment made about former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Due to the increasing uproar, the proceedings of the House had to be adjourned three times. When the proceedings resumed at 4 O'clock, the uproar of Congress MLAs continued in the Well. Looking at the ruckus, Chief Whip Jogeshwar Garg proposed the suspension of Congress MLAs. Soon after, Speaker Vasudev Devnani suspended Govind Singh Dotasra, Deputy Leader of Opposition Ramkesh Meena, Amin Kagzi, Zakir Hussain Gesawat, Hakeem Ali Khan and Sanjay Kumar Jatav for the remaining period of the budget session. Rajasthan: Congress MLAs Stage Sit-In Protest Inside State Assembly After Suspension of 6 Members (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, Sachin Pilot took to X handle and said, "Today, a minister of the state's BJP government made a comment on former Prime Minister Late Indira Gandhi, which was condemned and Congress MLAs including the Leader of Opposition @TikaRamJullyINC expressed their objection." "Now in connection with this matter, 6 MLAs including the Congress State President @GovindDotasra have been suspended. It is clear from this that the BJP does not want the proceedings of the Assembly to continue and such baseless statements are being made continuously."

The BJP should express regret over the remarks made by the minister in the House, remove him from the proceedings and end the suspension of Congress MLAs, he added. BJP minister, in an apparent jibe at Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, referred to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as "aapki dadi" (your grandmother). Amid slogan-shouting and a demand for an apology by Congress MLAs, many of whom trooped into the Well of the House, the Assembly was adjourned thrice and six Congress MLAs were suspended for the remainder of the Budget session. Cong MLAs Create Uproar in Rajasthan Assembly, Speaker Says Matter of Concern for Democracy.

Quilts and Mattresses Have Been Arranged for the Protesting

VIDEO | Congress MLAs continue their sit-in protest inside Rajasthan Assembly over the suspension of six of its members from the remaining period of the Budget Session for "indecent behaviour" in the House. Quilts and mattresses have been arranged for the protesting Congress… pic.twitter.com/MxFTCWL0VG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 21, 2025

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan: Congress MLAs continue to protest inside the Rajasthan Assembly over the suspension of six Congress MLAs for the remainder of the ongoing Budget Session Six Congress MLAs, including state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, were suspended over… pic.twitter.com/QzniX6MgML — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) February 21, 2025

Meanwhile, former CM Vasundhara Raje also reached the Vidhan Sabha soon after the suspension of these six MLAs and then she had a long meeting with Speaker Vasudev Devnani. Further, efforts were on for a truce till the time of writing this news. A high-level meeting was going on with Dotasra, Jully, and state ministers Jawahar Singh Bedham and Jogaram Patel.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2025 11:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).