Congress MLAs staged a sit-in protest inside the Rajasthan Assembly after six of their members, including PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra, were suspended for the remainder of the Budget Session. The suspension, announced earlier today, February 21, was due to allegations of "indecent behaviour" in the House. In a video shared by news agency PTI, the suspended MLAs are seen sitting in defiance within the Assembly as tensions rise. The protest highlights the growing rift between the ruling and opposition parties in the state. The move has sparked widespread debate, with political leaders reacting strongly to the suspension. ‘Have Courage’: If Someone Misbehaves Slap Them With Slippers, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde Urges Female Students.

Congress MLAs Stage Sit-In After Suspension in Rajasthan

VIDEO | Congress MLAs stage sit-in protest inside Rajasthan Assembly over the suspension of six of its members earlier today. Six Congress MLAs, including PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra, were suspended from the remaining period of the Budget Session of Rajasthan Assembly… pic.twitter.com/sPPInOKN5x — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 21, 2025

