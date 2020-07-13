Jaipur, July 13: In a setback for Ashol Gehlot-led Rajasthan government, the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) has issued a letter to its two MLAs to abstain in the event of a trust vote in the assembly. The two MLAs of BTS had earlier supported the Indian National Congress government in the state. Sachin Pilot's Posters Back at Congress Headquarters After Party Says 'Doors Open For All' Amid Rajasthan Political Crisis.

In the letter, BTP national president Maheshbhai Vasava stressed that the lawmakers should not even vote for Sachin Pilot or Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) either. He warned of strict disciplinary action if MLAs violated party's whip. Rajasthan Political Crisis: Sachin Pilot Not Joining BJP, Ashok Gehlot's 'Back Garden' No Place to Prove Majority, Say Sources Close to Deputy CM.

ANI Tweet:

Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) issues letter to its two MLAs to abstain in the event of a trust vote in the assembly. These two MLAs had earlier supported the Ashok Gehlot led government in #Rajasthan. pic.twitter.com/6J2GVbDVn4 — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2020

CM Gehlot on Monday shifted his 100-plus MLAs to a resort after a Congress Legislative Party meeting held at his residence earlier today. After the meeting, the lawmakers were ferried to Hotel Fairmont in outskirts of Jaipur.

ANI Sources close to Deputy CM Sachin Pilot said that Gehlot does not have the numbers and the CM's garden is not a place to prove majority. "If they have numbers as claimed then why not do a headcount, take them to the governor instead of moving them to a hotel," sources close to Sachin Pilot said, according to news agency ANI.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 13, 2020 08:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).