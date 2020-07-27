Jaipur, July 27: On Monday, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra ordered State Government to call for an Assembly Session. Not convening the Assembly was never the intention, he informed, according to an ANI update. The move came after chief minister Ashok Gehlot told reporters that he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi informing him about the Governor’s “behaviour”.

In the notification issued today, the Governor denied that he was delaying the summoning of the House session even though the Congress and the CM have accused him of being “under pressure from the top”. Ashok Gehlot Vs Sachin Pilot: Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi Withdraws His Plea in Supreme Court Against HC Order.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra Orders State Govt:

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra orders State Government to call for an Assembly Session. Not convening the Assembly was never the intention: Raj Bhawan, Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/mKt2qdmuSp — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2020

Earlier in the day, assembly Speaker CP Joshi withdrew his petition from the Supreme Court challenging a July 21 order of the high court directing him to defer disqualification proceedings against former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 Congress legislators supporting him.

The state cabinet had sent a revised note to the governor last week requesting that a session of the assembly be called on July 31 after he returned the first proposal seeking clarifications on six points.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 27, 2020 03:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).