Jaipur, July 15: The Congress government in Rajasthan, headed by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, seems to have weathered a storm for the time being, which was the fallout of an open revolt by Sachin Pilot and his loyalists. It appears Ashok Gehlot continues to enjoy the support of the majority of MLAs in Rajasthan assembly, hence, the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) isn't pushing for a floor test. Rajasthan Political Crisis: Sachin Pilot Says Not Joining BJP.

Speaking to news agency ANI, BJP member and Leader of Opposition, Gulab Chand Kataria said his party doesn't feel the need of floor test for now. "We do not feel such need as of now. If we feel the need, the party (BJP) will sit together and make a decision," Gulab Chand Kataria said. Kataria's remarks came after rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot earlier today made it clear that he has no intention to join the BJP. Sachin Pilot, Sacked as Rajasthan Deputy CM Amid Political Row in Rajasthan, Thanks Those Out in His Support.

The political crisis in Rajasthan started on Saturday after Pilot along with his loyal MLAs went incommunicado. The revolt by Pilot, son of former Union Minister and veteran Congress leader Rajesh Pilot, put the Congress government in a tricky situation. However, CM Gehlot managed to keep his flocks together, and according to the Congress party, enjoys the support of 109 MLAs in the 200-member house.

Pilot had kept away from two CLP meetings held on Monday and Tuesday after which the action against him was taken. He was removed from the post of Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President. Pilot has been upset since the Congress picked Gehlot as the chief minister after the 2018 assembly polls, while his own supporters insisted that he deserved credit for the party's victory as its state unit president.

