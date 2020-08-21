New Delhi, August 21: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday declared the date for a single-seat Rajya Sabha bypoll. The by-elections to elect a member for the seat vacated due to lawmaker Amar Singh's death will be held on September 11. The legislators of Uttar Pradesh will be voting to elect a new member for the seat. Amar Singh Dies at 64: Here's a Look at The Political Career of Rajya Sabha MP And Former Samajwadi Party Leader.

"The Commission has decided to hold bye-election to the Council of States from Uttar Pradesh to fill up the vacancy," said a statement issued by the polling body. The notification for the bypolls would be issued on August 25, with candidates to be allowed to file their nominations till September 1.

The candidatures would be scrutinised on September 2, and the candidates would be allowed to withdraw their names till September 4. The polls would be held on September 11 between 9 am to 4 pm, the ECI statement. The results are expected on the same day after 5 pm, when the counting of votes will begin.

"The Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh is being directed to depute a senior officer from the State to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the election," the Commission stated.

Singh, 64, died in Singapore on August 1 where he was undergoing treatment for various health-related ailments. He was elected to the Upper House in 2016 on the Samajwadi Party ticket. He was expelled from the party after it was taken over by former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav. Singh's Rajya Sabha membership was scheduled to continue till July 2022.

