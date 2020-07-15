Jaipur, July 15: Rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot, who was removed as Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Pradesh Congress Committee president on Tuesday, is expected to hold a press conference at 10 am today. Sachin Pilot's press conference will be on every news channel as his rebellion has put the Congress government in Rajasthan in a tricky situation. Aaj Tak, ABP News, India Today, Republic TV, Times Now and other channels will host live streaming of Pilot's media briefing. Scroll down to watch live streaming of Sachin Pilot's presser below.

Pilot has maintained a distance from media since he revolted against the Ashok Gehlot government and went to Delhi along with his loyalist legislators. After being sacked as Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and from all posts in Congress, Pilot said that truth can be disturbed but cannot be defeated. "Truth can be disturbed, but not defeated," the former Union Minister said in a tweet in Hindi. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CPJoshi has sent a disqualification notice to Pilot and sought his response by July 17. Vasundhara Raje Back in Picture Amid Rajasthan Political Crisis, To Attend Key BJP Meeting at 11 AM Today.

The political crisis in Rajasthan started on Saturday after Pilot along with his loyal MLAs went incommunicado. Pilot, son of former Union Minister and veteran Congress leader Rajesh Pilot, has not attended the two crucial Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meetings on Monday and Tuesday.

