Jaipur , July 14: Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje is back in picture amid the revolt led by former deputy CM Sachin Pilot against the Congress-led government in the state. Raje would be attending a key meeting called by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tomorrow in Jaipur at 11 am. Sachin Pilot, Sacked as Rajasthan Deputy CM, To Address Press Conference at 10 AM Tomorrow.

The BJP, which has so far maintained a "wait and watch" strategy since the rift between Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot became public, may take the call on whether it would press for a floor tests in the Assembly.

The party, according to reports, has also sent feelers to the Pilot camp and expressed its openness to welcome them into their fold. BJP state unit chief Satish Poonia, while speaking to reporters, said it is "undeniable that Pilot strengthened the Congress" in Rajasthan.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister and senior BJP leader from Rajasthan, reiterated that the party is open to welcome those who want to work towards developing the state and the nation. "Out arms are open for everyone if they accept out party's ideology," he said.

Raje, who has led two BJP governments in the state, has so far maintained silence on the row which erupted due to Congress' infighting. Considering her political rivalry with Pilot, experts believe that she is unlikely to cede her supremacy in the BJP state unit to Pilot - if he crosses over to the saffron camp.

Pilot has so far refrained from opening up his cards. The rebel leader would address a press conference at 10 am tomorrow, in the national capital. In the press meet, he is expected to spell out his future course of action.

The Congress had earlier today decided to sack Pilot as the Deputy CM and also strip him from the presidency of party's state unit. The decision was announced after he, along with nearly 16 dissident MLAs, did not turn up for the Congress legislative party meeting called by Gehlot.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2020 09:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).