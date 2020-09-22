Mumbai, September 22: Amid the row over farms bill passed by the Rajya Sabha in last two days despite farmers' protest, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar hit out at the Narendra Modi government for allegedly ignoring the suicides by farmers. He said that the government should focus on other suicides apart from the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's one.

Hitting out at Central government, Sharad Pawar said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "One suicide case is being talked about for the last three months. Ignoring other issues is not right. Farmers are also dying by suicide, the government needs to focus on that too." Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020 Passed in Rajya Sabha: Cereals, Pulses, Oilseeds, Edible Oils, Onion and Potatoes Removed from 'Essential Commodities' List, Here's What it Means.

Here's what Sharad Pawar said:

Earlier in the day, Pawar stated that he would join the protesting Rajya Sabha parliamentarians who have been suspended for a week for opposing the farms bill. Extending his support, Pawar had said, "I will also take part in their (eight suspended Rajya Sabha MPs) movement. I will fast for a day to show support."

In the meantime, parliament on Tuesday passed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020. Along with this, the parliament removed cereals, pulses, oilseeds, edible oils, onions and potatoes from the 'Essential Commodities' list.

