Sonia Gandhi Admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi: Reports

New Delhi, February 2: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on Sunday. According to reports, Sonia Gandhi is admitted to the hospital from a routine check-up . More details are still awaited. Kota Infant Deaths: Sonia Gandhi Upset Over Children Deaths, Seeks Explanation From CM Ashok Gehlot.

Gandhi was away from the active politics for some period of time between 2017 and 2019 due to deteriorating health condition. Earlier in the past also she was rushed to the hospital many times. Milind Deora Recommends Sachin Pilot, Jyotiraditya Scindia's Name for Congress President's Post.

In 2017, Gandhi, who was on a visit to Shimla, was rushed back to the national capital and admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital after she complained of stomach upset.

Last year in August, she was appointed as the interim President of the party as Rahul Gandhi resigned from the post after Congress’s dismal performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. His resignation was initially not accepted, however, the Congress leader had remained adamant on quitting the post.