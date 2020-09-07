New Delhi, September 7: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Subramanian Swamy on Monday alleged that members of his party's IT cell were making personal attacks on him. Warning of retaliation from his fans, Subramanian Swamy said the BJP IT cell has gone "rogue". He did not elaborate on what he saw as "personal attacks" by some members of the BJP IT cell, which is headed by Amit Malviya. NEET, JEE 2020: Subramanian Swamy Tweets 'Conducting Exams Will Be Giant Mistake Like Nasbandi of Indira Gandhi'.

Swamy tweeted: "The BJP IT cell has gone rogue. Some of its members are putting out fake ID tweets to make personal attacks on me. If my angered followers make counter personal attacks I cannot be held resonsible just as BJP cannot be held respinsible for the rogue IT cell of the party (sic)." In response to a tweet, the Rajya Sabha MP also made an apparent attack on Amit Malviya. SSR Case: Subramanian Swamy Claims Systematic Destruction of Evidence in Late Actor’s Death Probe.

Subramanian Swamy Hits Out at BJP IT Cell:

The BJP IT cell has gone rogue. Some of its members are putting out fake ID tweets to make personal attacks on me. If my angered followers make counter personal attacks I cannot be held resonsible just as BJP cannot be held respinsible for the rogue IT cell of the party — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 7, 2020

When a Twitter user asked Swamy to ignore those members of the BJP IT cell who are targetting him, the BJP leader said: "I am ignoring but BJP must sack them. One Malaviya character is running riot with filth. We are a party of Maryada Purushottam not of Ravan or Dushasan."

At the time of writing (2:50 pm IST on Monday), the BJP and Malviya were yet to respond on Swamy's allegations. Here it may be noted that Swamy had been advocating postponement of the NEET and JEE in view of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the BJP government at the Centre, went decided against it.

