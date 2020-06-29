Srinagar, June 29: Senior Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani resigned from All Party Hurriyat Conference on Monday. According to the Tribune, in an audio message, Geelani said, “In view of the present situation, I resign from All Parties Hurriyat Conference. I have informed all the constituents of the Hurriyat about the decision.”

Previously the leader Kashad been in the news for suffering from ailing health back in February. Geelani was suffering from multiple ailments and has mostly been under house arrest at his residence in Hyderpora since 2010. Jammu and Kashmir's Doda District is 'Terrorist-Free' After Hizbul Mujahideen Commander Killed in Encounter, Says J&K DGP Dilbag Singh.

Senior Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani resigns from All Party Hurriyat Conference. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/6Xzm198g5U — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2020

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), or Tehreek e Hurriyat, is an alliance of 26 political, social and religious organizations formed on 9 March 1993, as a united political front to raise the cause of Kashmiri separatism in the Kashmir conflict.

