Taraiya Vidhan Sabha seat is situated in the Saran district of Bihar. The Taraiya Assembly constituency falls under the Maharajganj Lok Sabha seat. About 1,463 candidates are contesting in the second phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. In the 2015 Assembly Elections Mudrika Prasad Rai of RJD won by defeating Janak Singh from BJP with a margin of 20,440 votes. Voting for the Taraiya election will take place on November 3 in the second phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. Counting of votes for the Bihar polls will take place on November 10.

Bihar will go to polls in three phases. Phase 2 voting is scheduled to take place on November 3 in 94 Assembly constituencies of 17 districts. Here is the complete schedule of Phase 2 of Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 2 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 3, Results to be Announced on November 10.

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 16 Scrutiny of Nominations October 17 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 19 Voting Date November 3 Result Date November 10

RJD has fielded 56 candidates for phase 2 of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, while BJP has fielded 46 candidates and JD(U) has given ticket to 43 candidates. The candidates for Taraiya Assembly Election 2020 include Sipahilal Mahato from RJD, who will fight against BJP's Janak Singh and Shaukat Ali from BSP among other candidates. Shiv Sena has also fielded their candidate Ranjay Kumar Singh from this seat. The winner of Bihar Assembly Election 2015 was RJD's Mudrika Prasad Rai, who defeated BJP candidate Janak Singh by a margin of over 20,000 votes.

Voting for first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 was held on October 28. Elections in the state are the first major polls amid COVID-19 pandemic. While most are looking at it as a two-way fight between the NDA, comprising of Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and BJP, and the Mahagathbandhan consisting of Tejashwi Yadav's RJD, Congress and Left, the LJP this time has decided to go alone with Chirag Paswan at the helm of affairs in the party. It is also a test for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

